National Retailer CBD Emporium Announces New Franchise Group

PHOENIX, AZ, US, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Emporium, a privately-held Arizona company and national retailer of premium CBD brands, today announced the launch of its new franchise group expanding operational opportunities across the country to hemp industry stakeholders.

Since its establishment in 2018, CBD Emporium has built a popular and trusted retail chain across 25 locations in the Southwest. In addition to opening its full-service model to franchisees, the company plans on entering new markets in the Midwest, South, and Southwest areas over the next year.

“Now more than ever, people are looking for ways to stay healthy naturally. In launching CBD Emporium Franchise Group, we wanted our proven approach and premium CBD products to be accessible both on the consumer and investor level,” stated John Flanders, President at CBD Emporium.

As with all new businesses an initial investment is required of the franchisee. Franchisees will enjoy significant support from CBD Emporium, have access to CBD Emporium’s compliance-driven standards, standard operating procedures, industry and product educational materials, CBD product contracts, hiring, and staff training services, as well as national marketing programs and more. “The success of the Franchisee is our success!” said Flanders.

For more information on this franchising opportunity, visit https://franchise.cbdemporium.com/.

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with 25 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source for quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 40 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products, derived from medical-grade organic hemp plants. The company’s knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing the best information, education, and products to improve health and wellness. CBD Emporium headquarters are located at 2424 W. Desert Cove, Phoenix, Arizona 85029. For information on CBD Emporium, visit https://cbdemporium.com/.

