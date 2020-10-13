Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,237 in the last 365 days.

Route 2001 McKeesport Road Reopens in Elizabeth Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing McKeesport Road (Route 2001) in Elizabeth Borough, Allegheny County has reopened to traffic.

Crews from CH&D Construction completed culvert replacement work over Fallen Timber Run located between the Market Street/3rd Avenue intersection and Cemetery Street.  The replacement work, which required a detour, began on Monday, September 28.

Additionally, roadway reconstruction, guide rail upgrades, and line painting work has been completed on this $1.53 million project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Route 2001 McKeesport Road Reopens in Elizabeth Borough

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.