Route 2001 McKeesport Road Reopens in Elizabeth Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing McKeesport Road (Route 2001) in Elizabeth Borough, Allegheny County has reopened to traffic.

Crews from CH&D Construction completed culvert replacement work over Fallen Timber Run located between the Market Street/3rd Avenue intersection and Cemetery Street. The replacement work, which required a detour, began on Monday, September 28.

Additionally, roadway reconstruction, guide rail upgrades, and line painting work has been completed on this $1.53 million project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

