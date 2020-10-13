Pheasant hunting opportunities in southeast Wyoming

Laramie -

Pheasant hunters have a lot to look forward to this year, including an extended Springer Special Pheasant Hunt and plenty of birds from the Downar Game Bird.

The normal 16-day Springer Special Pheasant Hunt has been extended to 23 days this year, and an extra youth-only day has been added. The Springer Special opens Thursday Oct. 15 and runs through Friday, Nov. 6. Youth-only hunts are Saturday, Oct.17, Sunday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 31. Pheasants will be released each day at the Springer/Bump Sullivan Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA) during the Springer Special Hunt. All hunters must check in and out at the Springer Check Station during the dates of the Springer special pheasant hunt. Hunters should note that even if they didn’t draw a permit for their preferred date, openings may still be available and they can access the Springer unit by signing up on the stand-by list posted at the check station.

The regular pheasant season opens Saturday, Nov. 7 and runs through Dec. 31. Birds will be stocked throughout most of the regular season. “We have a good number of birds this year - around 17,000 - so we should have a sufficient number to keep all areas stocked twice a week through the middle of December,” said Ben Milner, Downar Game Bird Farm Coordinator. Pheasants will be released at Springer/Bump Sullivan WHMA, Table Mountain WHMA, Glendo State Park, and Goshen County Walk-In Areas 24, 29, and 63 during the regular season, as long as adequate cover remains. No pheasants will be released on Platte County or Laramie County Walk-In Areas for the 2020 season due to lack of cover caused by drought conditions.

The Glendo hunt in Hunt Area 9 runs from Nov. 7 through Dec. 31. Youth-only hunts at Glendo are held on Sundays, Nov. 8, 15, 22 and 29. Birds will be stocked twice a week at Glendo State Park during the special hunt. Glendo permits are required to hunt pheasants in Hunt Area 9 on each Friday, Saturday and Monday during the open season in November. Glendo permits are not required to hunt pheasants in Hunt Area 9 on other days during the open season. There is no check station at the Glendo hunt. However, hunters must have the proper permit in their possession during permitted days.

Hunters are reminded that in addition to appropriate licensing, hunter education requirements, and a conservation stamp, a $15.50 pheasant special management permit is required for all ages for the Springer and Glendo hunts. A state park permit is also required for the Glendo hunt locations other than the County Line area. Permits can be purchased at any state park, by telephone at 1-877-WYO-PARK, or online at www.wyo-park.com. Additional information on pheasant hunting and maps of the walk-in areas can be found at wgfd.wyo.gov/regulations. Hunters can call the Laramie Game and Fish at (307) 745-4046 for more information.

- WGFD -