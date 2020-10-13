N.D. Attorney General opinion: Oct. 13

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has issued an opinion that a deceased candidate may be declared to have been elected in the event a sufficient number of votes were cast for the candidate, but because a deceased candidate will be unable to discharge the duties of the office at the specified time, the office will be deemed vacant. State law provides the process to fill vacancies of a legislative office.

Read the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2020/Letter/2020-L-08.pdf