Department seeks input on Energy Infrastructure Investment Financing

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 13, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has issued a Request for Information to solicit information on financing needs for Missouri energy infrastructure projects. Information provided by respondents will be considered in assessing financing mechanisms for Missouri energy infrastructure projects, as well as to identify potential in-state projects that could be financed in the near-term and over longer time frames.

The questions in the RFI are intended to determine the financing needs of underserved sectors, gaps in available funding, sources that could address these gaps, and prospective projects that could be funded if these gaps are addressed. The department is particularly interested in shovel-ready projects, as well as infrastructure that either cannot be or is unlikely to be, financed in the current market or that would be constructed quicker if new financial mechanisms become available.

“Energy infrastructure is crucial to the health and economic vitality of every community,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “The responses the department receives can identify potential essential infrastructure projects, which in turn will help protect public and environmental health and support the local economy."

To view the RFI, visit energy.mo.gov/sites/energy/files/2020-10-09-request-for-information-financing-needs-energy-infrastructure.pdf. Responses to the RFI should be sent to energyfinancing@dnr.mo.gov by the close of business Nov. 19, 2020; please include “Response to MoDNR RFI on Financing Needs for Energy Infrastructure” in the subject line of the email.

For more information about the RFI, email energyfinancing@dnr.mo.gov. Please include “Inquiry Regarding Response to MoDNR RFI on Financing Needs for Energy Infrastructure” in the subject line of the inquiry email.

To learn more about DNR’s Division of Energy, please visit energy.mo.gov.

