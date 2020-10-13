US 75 exit ramp closure

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced the closure of the southbound US 75 Washington Street exit ramp (Exit 59) on Oct. 25, 2020. The closure is expected to last approximately two months.

The closure will allow work crews to expedite construction of the southbound frontage road between Preston Drive and Pecan Street, officials said.

Motorists traveling southbound on US 75 are encouraged to use Exit 60 at North Travis Street and continue along the southbound frontage road to Washington Street, or use Exit 58 at Houston and Lamar Streets.

Officials advised motorists to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this new phase of construction is underway. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.