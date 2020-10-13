Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic Signal Work

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that work to improve and interconnect traffic signals on roadways in three Northeast Texas counties is slated to begin the week of Oct. 19, 2020.

The contractor, Siemens Mobility Inc., Austin, Texas, was granted 270 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $950,000. The target completion date for this project is Fall 2021, officials said.

The contractor will upgrade and interconnect traffic signals on State Highway 37 from Yates Street to Tiger Field Road in Mt. Vernon; US 82 from US 271 to FM 1508 in Paris; and State Highway 11 from BU 67V to FM 2297 in Sulphur Springs. This work will require the contractor to close some traffic lanes at these locations for a short period of time, so some temporary travel delays for motorists are expected, officials said.

Motorists who travel regularly in these areas should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

