Road Closure Route 136 (E. Main Street) - West Newton

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of a section of Route 136 (Main Street) located in West Newton, Westmoreland County. The closure will be located between Water Street and 1st Street. The closure will begin on Monday, October 19 at 8:30 AM and will reopen on Thursday, October 22 at 3:30 PM.

The closure will be in place to allow CSX Railroad crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossing. A marked detour will be in place using Route 136, Route 51, Interstate 70 and Route 31.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

