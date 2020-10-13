Pali Highway speed limit reduced permanently to 30 mph in Nuuanu beginning Oct. 23

Main, News Posted on Oct 13, 2020 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that the speed limit on Pali Highway will be permanently reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph in both directions from Waokanaka Street to Jack Lane. The speed limit signs are scheduled to be replaced on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 and will be effective that day.

The change in speed limit is in support of additional safety measures involving the installation of raised crosswalks at the intersections of Ahipuu Street and upper Dowsett Avenue, happening in November. Electronic message boards will be posted throughout the area to notify motorists of the upcoming change. Motorists are reminded to follow all traffic control signs when traveling to their destinations.

