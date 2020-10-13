Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1200 Block of Oak Drive, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred in the 1200 Block of Oak Drive, Southeast on Friday, September 25, 2020.

At approximately 8:46 pm, the suspects forced open a building door at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. Burglary Two; CCN: 20-137-324

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.