Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1700 Block of Irving Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in the 1700 block of Irving Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:05 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a burglary in progress and the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located two adult males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that both victims displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedents remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedents have been identified as 59 year-old Marcus Nelson, and 39 year-old Simmeon Williams, both of Northeast, DC.

On Monday, October 12, 2020, Fifth District officers arrested 20 year-old George Bernard Shaw, III, of Northeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch and charged with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed.