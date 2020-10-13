» News » 2020 » Arrow Rock State Historic Site hosts groundbreakin...

Arrow Rock State Historic Site hosts groundbreaking ceremony for J. Huston Tavern kitchen rebuild Oct. 16

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 13, 2020 – Arrow Rock State Historic Site invites the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the J. Huston Tavern kitchen rebuild on Friday, Oct. 16. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. at the J. Huston Tavern, located at 305 Main St., Arrow Rock.

The J. Huston Tavern, built in 1834, is the oldest continuously operating restaurant west of the Mississippi River and in 1923 became the first acquisition of the Missouri state park system. In May 2019, a fire destroyed the tavern kitchen; fortunately, the rest of the historical building was saved.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Arrow Rock State Historic Site is located north of I-70 and west of Columbia at 39521 Visitor Center Dr., Arrow Rock. For more information about the event, call the site at 660-837-3330.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###