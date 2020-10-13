Overnight Squirrel Hill Tunnel Lane Restrictions This Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing lane restrictions in the overnight Squirrel Hill Tunnel (I-376 Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Tuesday through Friday nights, October 13-16.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in outbound (eastbound) direction of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel as needed nightly from 10:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. through Friday, October 16. PennDOT crews will conduct maintenance work on the doors leading through the tunnel.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

