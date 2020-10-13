Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Yost Addresses Early Voting Election Concerns

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today addressed legal concerns regarding Ohio’s voting process via a video press release. Topics addressed include ballot harvesting, voter intimidation and misleading robocalls regarding absentee voting. The video includes the consequences that could come from interfering with Ohio’s election process.

“Don’t try this stuff in Ohio, because there will be a price to pay,” Yost said. “Let’s have a clean and fair election – let’s vote, Ohio.”

The full video release can be seen here.

MEDIA CONTACT: Bethany McCorkle: 614-955-8848

-30-

