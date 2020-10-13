Gov. Ivey announces grant to upgrade Valley sewer lines

MONTGOMERY —Gov. Kay Ivey has announced a $200,000 grant to upgrade infrastructure and alleviate a health hazard in the city of Valley.

The funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission will be used to replace deteriorated sewer lines and manholes along a section of 61st Avenue. The ARC grant will be combined with a $450,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded in 2019 by Gov. Ivey for the project.

“For more than 50 years ARC funds have been a lifeline to help Alabama cities and counties address serious issues affecting the health and welfare of their residents,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am thankful for the Appalachian Regional Commission and the positive impact that program has had in Alabama.”

The 95-year-old sewer lines in the former Langdale Mill Village have decayed beyond repair and must be replaced, according to city officials. Officials also say that the collapse of the lines has caused sewage to seep from the ground into yards and drainage areas creating unsanitary conditions. The work will benefit 40 households and one school.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers both the ARC and CDBG programs in Alabama.

“I commend local leaders in Valley to have the insight to combine CDBG and ARC funds to get maximum benefits from outside funding sources,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey, the ARC and the city of Valley in seeing this project through.”

Gov. Ivey notified Mayor Leonard Riley that the grant had been approved. The city is providing $200,000 in local funds for the project.

ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments. The agency’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. Thirty-seven Alabama counties, including Chambers County, are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.

ADECA manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.

-30-

Contact Jim Plott or Mike Presley