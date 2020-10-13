PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the Route 462 Veterans Memorial (Columbia-Wrightsville) Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Comments accepted until November 13, 2020

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display for a project to rehabilitate the Route 462 Veterans Memorial (Columbia-Wrightsville) Bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River between Columbia Borough in Lancaster County, and Wrightsville Borough in York County. The 48-span, 1.26-mile long bridge was built in 1929 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This project includes work on the bridge deck and barriers and strengthening and repairing the bridge underside. Roadway intersection and bicycle/pedestrian enhancements also are being considered on each end of the bridge.

The purpose of the project is to ensure the structural adequacy and modern functionality of the Route 462 Veterans Memorial Bridge, including effective connections with adjacent intersections, and to provide for safe access and use by pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicles.

Information, including a project overview video, project displays, and methods to provide comment, will be available to be viewed beginning today, Tuesday, October 13, on the project website at: www.penndot.gov/ColumbiaWrightsvilleBridge.

In addition to the bridge rehabilitation work, up to five enhancements are under consideration. This includes a roundabout at the five-point intersection of Route 462 with North and South Second streets and Route 624 (Hellam Street) in Wrightsville and providing an aesthetic traffic calming median at the Route 462 intersection with Rotary Park in Columbia.

Additional enhancements include connecting the Route 462 PA Bicycle Route S, which crosses the bridge, to both Columbia Borough’s Northwest River Trail and River Park and Wrightsville Borough’s Mason Dixon Trail and Riverfront Park. The potential also exists to add under-bridge lighting to help increase safety of the annual mayfly issue and enhance aesthetics of the bridge.

“Public involvement is a key component in developing this important project,” said PennDOT District 8 Executive Michael Keiser, P.E. “We encourage everyone interested in this project to visit the project website to learn about preliminary plans to rehabilitate the bridge and improve safety and mobility in the area.”

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2023 and last until 2026.

In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. Comments will be accepted until November 13, 2020.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Construction Projects and Roadwork listed under the Resources heading, and choosing either the Lancaster County or York County box then the tile marked SR 462 Columbia Wrightsville Bridge.

The purpose of the online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Mark Malhenzie, Project Manager, at (717) 783-5080 , or email at mmalhenzie@pa.gov. Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg or at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018