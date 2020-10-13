PSC Elects New Chair, Vice Chair At the June 3 rd Commission Business Meeting, the Commissioners of the PSC voted to nominate a Chair and Vice Chair, to take effect on July 1st, 2020. Commissioner Whitfield opened the proceedings with his nomination of Commissioner Justin T. Williams for Chairman, noting his leadership skills and his experience with South Carolina law. Commissioner Tom Ervin seconded the nomination, and Commissioner Williams was unanimously elected to serve as Chairman. Commissioner Williams is currently on active duty in Iraq with the U.S. military; in his temporary absence, Chairman Randall will serve as Acting Chair. Commissioner Ervin then nominated Commissioner Florence P. Belser to serve a new term as Vice Chair, emphasizing her institutional knowledge–including her role as a staff attorney for the Commission–and her familiarity with the operation of the agency. Commissioner Belser was unanimously elected to serve. We’re proud to have the leadership and experience of Chairman Williams and of Vice Chair Belser as they guide the agency into the future, and we look forward to their tenure as Chair and Vice Chair. The PSC has posted video of the elections, which can be found at this link . For more information, please contact the PSC at 803.896.5100 or email robert.bockman@psc.sc.gov. PSC Hosts Virtual Public Night Hearing On Monday, June 22 nd, the PSC hosted our second virtual public night hearing in Docket No. 2019-281-S, during which Palmetto Utilities, Inc. consumers were encouraged to call in to share their opinions on the utility’s request for a rate adjustment. Over one hundred consumers and public representatives signed up to testify at the hearing, with Senator Mia McLeod kicking off the hearing, noting in her testimony that “those working multiple jobs...pinching pennies to pay their rent or mortgage payment...are having an even harder time now." County Councilman Calvin Jackson also spoke at the hearing and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, noting “those in District 9 are directly impacted by the results of the decision, and for many, this becomes another crisis." Over the course of the evening, dozens of Palmetto Utilities customers informed the Commission of their experiences with the company. The proceedings were recorded and can be reviewed at this link . Thanks to everyone who testified and to the PSC staff members who ensured that this virtual night hearing went off without a hitch and that feedback could be heard directly from consumers without jeopardizing public safety. How has the PSC adapted to the outbreak of COVID-19 in SC? " The spring of 2020 has been a season of adaptation. As the novel coronavirus spread in our state and Governor McMaster declared a state of emergency, the Public Service Commission took action to ensure that the ratepayers of South Carolina continued to receive dependable and affordable utility services. Circumstances may change, but our mission never does, and we knew the Commission needed to take action to continue to fulfill that mission in an unprecedented era. As part of our efforts, we focused on using technology to minimize direct contact—parties were encouraged to use our Docket Management System’s e-filing capacities, which offers the ability to file and receive documents 24/7 with no personal contact. We’ve continued livestreaming meetings and hearings so that anyone is able to watch the Commission’s deliberations and decisions without compromising their safety. We've also updated public hearings to be virtual hearings during the pandemic. This means that if you're interested in speaking before the Commission regarding a rate increase, you can do so from the security and comfort of your home or office. Safety is paramount, and our commitment to the public of South Carolina prioritizes safety above all else. Our strategy this spring has been to keep you safe while still serving our critical role as a regulatory agency, and these above actions have been designed to do just that. The PSC will be closed on July 3 rd , 2020 in recognition of Independence Day. Thank you, and have a great holiday!