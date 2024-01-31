November 2023

On September 27th, 2022, the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (“PSC”) approved an area code overlay for the existing 864 area code that includes the larger cities of Greenville, Spartanburg, and Anderson, as well as other communities in the northern area of South Carolina. This area code overlay will establish a new area code of 821. This new 821 area code will cover the same geographic area as the current 864 area code and will only affect the assignation of new telephone numbers; all existing customers will retain the 864 area code and will not need to change their telephone numbers as a result of this overlay. Ten-digit dialing will be required by all customers within the area covered by the current 864 and new 821 area codes. This matter is tracked in the Public Service Commission’s Docket Management System as Docket No. 2022-141-C and can be reviewed at this link. Details will be posted in that Docket regarding the implementation timeline and other details on the area code overlay, but those interested in further information can contact the PSC by emailing Rob Bockman at robert.bockman@psc.sc.gov or the Office of Regulatory Staff by emailing Kari Munn at kmunn@ors.sc.gov. For more information, please reach out to the Public Service Commission at contact@psc.sc.gov or at 803.896.5100 or the Office of Regulatory Staff at 800-922-1531.