“Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” ranks #213 in “INC 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies California”
ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an unmatched dedication to work, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty believes in creating the best working environment for the team members while providing high values to the clients. This very dedication led Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty towards a successful title and an honorable position in “INC 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies California (2020)”. The CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Rudy Lira Kusuma expressed happiness towards the team of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in regards to the hard work that has been laid within the work.
In 2020 rankings within California, INC conducted INC 500, which includes top 500 companies of California, where Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty stood at #213 place. This moment for Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is truly worthwhile after a lot of effort has been put into the work by the hardworking team. Companies such as Yelp, Pandora, Timberland, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, LinkedIn, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 5000. The INC page for Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty reads the reason for this position: “Provides full-service real estate brokerage, providing services to both real estate sellers and buyers.” The company has grown up to 108% in a span of 3 years.
Rudy Lira Kusuma expresses joy after achieving this position as "To the men and women of @Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - California. Your dedication to "Work That Matters" and doing that work with excellence while maintaining love for each other inspires me every day. Team, we have built something very rare together; continue to breathe that "Rare Air".
GO SERVE BIG!". This explains that the inclusion in the name of INC 500 is deserving for Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty runs with a vision of to be a real estate company that becomes a standard of measuring for other companies and to become the best company to buy and sell real estate. With the Quantum Leap System, the company aims to create a “Go Serve Big” Culture at work for the employees. The exclusive coaching to the agents helps them elevate the lifestyle of work. Some core values that Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty believes in are Second Mile Service, Empower And Inspire Others, Results Driven, Express Gratitude, Embrace Improvement. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty strives to continue this hard work by sticking to the core values to achieve even more.
