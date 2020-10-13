SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces Filing of a Class Action Against HDFC Bank Limited
Timothy L. Miles,
Investor Files Class Action Lawsuit Against HDFC Bank Limited; HDFC Bank Shareholders Urged to Contact the Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)
Investors who purchased the Company's securities between July 31, 2019 and July 10, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 2, 2020.
HDFC Bank Accused of Misleading Shareholders
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. HDFC Bank failed to maintain appropriate disclosure controls and internal controls on financial reporting. The Company engaged in improper lending practices in its vehicle financing business. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about HDFC Bank, investors suffered damages.
If you purchased HDFC Bank securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
