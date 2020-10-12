Sole Source Notice: Commerce intends to award a sole source contract to Washington 211.

Commerce intends to award a sole source contract to Washington 211. The contract will be awarded on or about January 1, 2021, and will expire on June 30, 2021. The contract amount is $50,000.00. The contract may be amended to extend performance and/or increase funds.

This contract provides administrative and operations support (inclusive of staffing, infrastructure, phone system, database, outreach, training and overhead) to Washington 211 and the associated 2-1-1 call centers for their role as a partner in the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) outreach campaign for the 2020 tax season.

Offerors contemplating the above requirements are required to submit capability statements detailing their ability to meet the state’s requirements within five (5) working days of this announcement. The following information should be included in the capability statements: experience with tax preparation assistance, EITC outreach, call center operation, as well as technical and administrative capacity. In the absence of other qualified sources, it is the state’s intent to make a sole source award of the contract.

Inquiries for this posting can be sent to sarah.champion@commerce.wa.gov.