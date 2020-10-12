Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Judge Jaimie Goodman receives the endorsement of The Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach County’s largest newspaper says Judge Jaimie Goodman’s experience makes him the best choice for Circuit Court Judge.

The justice system deserves an experienced hand at the wheel.”
— The Palm Beach Post
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Jaimie Goodman, who is currently serving his first term as Circuit Court Judge, has earned the endorsement of The Palm Beach Post for a second term.

With 37 years of jury trial and courtroom experience, Judge Goodman has the jury trial experience we need in these uncertain times.

The Post said, “a well-prepared judge with a well-run courtroom” helps build “confidence in the judicial system. And Goodman is one of the best in the circuit at managing large caseloads.”

The Post also said that “Goodman’s broad range of experience with jury trials, and knowledge of the circuit’s Civil Division will be important with regard to keeping the system running smoothly and fairly.”

The Post concluded that “The justice system deserves an experienced hand at the wheel.”

“I am honored to add the endorsement of The Palm Beach Post to the growing list of endorsements I have received from organizations across Palm Beach County including the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, Women’s Issues NOW, and the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association, to name a few,” said Goodman.

For more information about Judge Jaimie Goodman, visit the campaign website at www.judgejaimiegoodman.com.

Paid by Judge Jaimie Goodman for 15th Judicial Circuit Court Judge, Group 30.

Francine Nelson
Patriot Games, Inc.
+1 561-651-1499
email us here

