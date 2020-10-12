IADA Board Names New Leadership
The entire organization welcomes our new board, who will lead the organization as we all emerge from the personal and economic consequences of the global pandemic which began earlier this year.”BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) Board of Directors has selected Joe Carfagna, of Leading-Edge Aviation Solutions, as the organization's chairman for the upcoming year. He replaces outgoing chairman Paul Kirby, of QS Partners, who becomes chairman emeritus of IADA.
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
Carfagna is joined by new Vice Chairman David Monacell, of CFS Jets, to lead the organization in 2021. In addition, the board appointed Zipporah Marmor, of ACASS, as secretary, and Phil Winters, of Western Aircraft, as treasurer.
They are joined by three at-large members of board, including Doc Dwyer, of Guardian Jets LLC, Chris Ellis, of Avpro, Inc., and Peter Antonenko from Jetcraft. Also continuing to serve in leadership will be Michael Amalfitano, of Embraer, as the OEM member representative and Keith Hayes, from PNC Aviation Finance, who represents the Products and Services members on the board, as will Andrew Young, of AMSTAT.
New Chairman Carfagna is president of Leading Edge. He graduated from the University of Delaware, with a bachelor's degree in business administration. The new chairman has in-depth knowledge of most of the corporate jet markets and has sold or acquired models of King Air, Citation, Learjet, Embraer, Hawker, Falcon, Challenger, Global Express, and Gulfstream aircraft.
"The entire organization welcomes our new board of directors, who will lead the organization as we all emerge from the personal and economic consequences of the global pandemic which began earlier this year. They bring a depth of executive transactional expertise that will continue to provide insight and perspective, further strengthening our board," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling.
"We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to Paul Kirby, who brilliantly led the organization through the most unprecedented disruption in the industry's history, as we grappled with the personal and business costs of the ongoing pandemic," he added.
IADA's dealer organizations and individual brokers do business in more than 100 countries. They consist of the top seven percent of the world's aircraft dealers.
They utilize www.AircraftExchange.com, an online marketplace listing only aircraft offered exclusively for sale or lease by IADA members. All IADA dealers have been accredited by the organization, and brokers also receive certification, both through strenuous approval processes to ensure the utmost professionalism and integrity.
IADA members participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft, as well as abiding by a strict code of ethics, integrity and transparency. IADA represents a variety of IADA verified product and aviation services that also operate with the highest professional standards in the industry.
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers high standards of ethical business and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace.
