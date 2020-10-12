Road Closure - 685 VT Route 22a Panton
VT Route 22a in Panton is closed in the area of 685 VT Route 22a due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for about half an hour. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Shania Corliss
Emergency Communications Specialist I
Vermont State Police Troop B
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster VT 05158
(802) 722-4600
(802) 722-4690 Fax