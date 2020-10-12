Grays Ferry Avenue Closure Rescheduled for Thursday Night for Bridge Paving in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The overnight closure of Grays Ferry Avenue between University Avenue and 47th Street in Southwest Philadelphia has been rescheduled due to weather from Wednesday, October 14, to Thursday, October 15, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for paving of the bridge over the Schuylkill River, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, motorists normally using the Grays Ferry Avenue Bridge will be directed to the Passyunk Avenue Bridge over a detour route that uses Interstate 76 and Lindbergh Boulevard.

Crews will be placing a latex overlay paving material on the bridge’s recently-repaired concrete deck. The paving operation is one of the final stages under a $13.3 million project that got underway in late 2018 to rehabilitate the bridge’s structural components, upgrade its drainage system, repair and repave its concrete deck, install new sidewalks and protected bicycle lanes, and complete a number of improvements to Grays Ferry Avenue on both sides of the bridge.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Buckley and Company Inc., of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the project which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

The entire project is expected to be completed late this year. For more information, visit www.graysferrybridge.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

