Ramp Closures Interstate 70 Jefferson Avenue Exit - City of Washington

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of the eastbound on and off ramps at Interstate 70 Exit 17 (Jefferson Avenue) located in the City of Washington in Washington County. The ramp closures will begin on Friday, October 16 at 8 pm and will remain closed until Monday, October 19 at 6 am.

The closures will be in place to allow crews to perform work on the ramps. A marked truck detour will be in place using Exit 16 (Jessop Place) exiting onto Sheffield Street to Jessop Place, W. Wylie Avenue to Route 18, and in reverse to enter Interstate 70 east. A separate passenger vehicle detour will be in place using Exit 16 to enter Interstate 70 east and Exit 18 to exit Interstate 17 east.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

