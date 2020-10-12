State Representative Ed Thompson Commends Sydney Mathew on Efforts to Raise Funds from Authored Book

by: Rep. Thompson, Ed

10/09/2020

PEARLAND, TX: On October 9th, State Representative Ed Thompson visited with Shadow Creek High School Sophomore, Sydney Mathew to meet the youth behind the authored book, Corona Diaries. Although she has hopes of pursue a degree in Business, this young author published her book independently on May 9, 2020 and it is now available online.

“Last spring, I had to keep a writing log for an assignment in my English class. After showing my work to friends and family, they provided positive feedback. I decided I could write more poems and work on publishing a book.” stated Sydney.

Corona Diaries is a set of collected poems stirred by her experience and outlooks of various individuals during the pandemic. Inspired by friends, family and social media, the book provides an interpretation on how many were affected during the quarantine period, their state of mind, all whilst keeping it light and fun. From author, Sydney has turned to philanthropist as well, as she has donated funds from her book sales to Memorial Hermann.

Mathew continued, “Healthcare workers have been working extremely hard during this time and I wanted to support their efforts. I have technically “grown up” with Memorial Hermann, as both of my parents are healthcare workers.”

“I’m honored to meet a brilliant student that has found a method to give back to her community,” said Rep. Thompson, “Now more than ever, we’ve seen how important it is to have a strong healthcare infrastructure and Sydney’s book proceeds reflect her appreciation”.

To learn more about Sydney Mathew’s Corona Diaries, visit: www.Amazon.com and search for “Corona Diaries”.

Contact Info