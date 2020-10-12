For the 2nd Time, Arcalea Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 354 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1284 Percent

Chicago Consultancy Named #1 Fastest-Growing Marketing Firm in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine recently revealed that Arcalea is No. 354 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. For the second year in a row, Arcalea was also named Chicago’s No. 1 fastest-growing in the Advertising and Marketing industry. Previous Inc. 5000 winners have included the likes of Patagonia, Dell, and Zillow.

With United States digital ad spend expected to increase $2.2B in 2020 despite the global pandemic, Arcalea continues to expand its client base and service offerings by integrating consulting services and machine learning with marketing and advertising. Arcalea has continued to experience significant annual growth since its launch in 2015 through its proprietary analytics and award-winning results, providing clients with a much-needed advantage in today's complex digital landscape.

“We’re proud of our quantitative approach for brands, which facilitates long-term relationships and success with our clients,” said Arcalea CEO Michael Stratta. “We are grateful to be in such excellent company on the Inc. 500 again this year.” Arcalea serves a diverse array of industries, with clients in real estate, CPG, defense, technology, and retail.

About Arcalea

Arcalea is an industry leader in digital strategy and marketing. Arcalea combines formal marketing frameworks, marketing analysis, and proprietary analytics, leading today's digital marketing initiatives with data and machine learning. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Arcalea also has offices in Charlotte, NC, Denver, CO, and Indianapolis, IN. For more information, please visit https://arcalea.com and/or Arcalea on social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years. Learn more at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.