Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1300 Block of Okie Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in the 1300 block of Okie Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 1:08 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and attempted to take it. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Sunday, October 11, 2020, 36 year-old Anthony Crump, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

 

