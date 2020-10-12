Game and Fish Commission public comment opened on Chpt. 1

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2020

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a public comment period to gather input on Chapter 1, Regulation Governing Access to Records.

Game and Fish is updating Chapter 1 following the passage of House Enrolled Act No. 48 (HEA 48) from the 2020 Budget Session of the Wyoming Legislature requiring the Commission to promulgate rules limiting release of personally identifiable information and geographic information related to the legal taking of wildlife.

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2020 online or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604. The proposed regulation is available on the department website in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

No public meetings are scheduled. Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to a public tele-conference meeting in December; the date will be announced at a later time.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

