National Council on Compensation Insurance Public Rate Hearing

The Florida Office of Insurance
Regulation will conduct a rate hearing to hear testimony from NCCI and receive public comment on their proposed workers' compensation insurance rate change for all new and renewal workers’ compensation insurance policies written in the voluntary market in
Florida, effective January 1, 2021.
