Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,586 in the last 365 days.

National Council on Compensation Insurance Public Rate Hearing

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation will conduct a rate hearing to hear testimony from NCCI and receive public comment on their proposed workers' compensation insurance rate change for all new and renewal workers’ compensation insurance policies written in the voluntary market in Florida, effective January 1, 2021.

The hearing notice and agenda are available here.

You just read:

National Council on Compensation Insurance Public Rate Hearing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.