Injured Hiker on Welch and Dickey Trail

CONTACT: CO Jonathan Demler 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 October 12, 2020

Thornton, NH – At around 2:45 p.m. on October 11, 2020, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was made aware of an injured hiker on the Welch and Dickey Trial in Thornton. The woman, Paige Raposa, of Providence, RI, was hiking with friends when she fell and suffered a non-life-threatening injury while descending the Dickey side of the loop at approximately 1:30 p.m. After first attempting to continue hiking down to the trailhead, the party called for help when it became clear the injury would prevent Paige from doing so safely. First responders from Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue, Waterville Valley Department of Public Safety, Plymouth Fire Department, and a Conservation Officer with the NH Fish and Game Department arrived to provide assistance. A rescue party hiked to the location of the injured hiker, provided first aid, and carried Paige down to the trailhead arriving safely around 3:45 p.m. Paige was then transported by ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for further medical treatment.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers would like to remind anyone enjoying the outdoors this fall to plan ahead and make safe decisions. Hiking in the White Mountains requires proper planning and preparation. All hikers should carry essential equipment to be ready not just for the intended hike, but other issues that could arise. Please visit hikesafe.com for more information.

