Original Medicare (Parts A and B) does not include regular vision exams or corrective lenses. A Medicare Advantage (Medicare Part C) plan may offer coverage.
If you select a Medicare Advantage (Medicare Part C) plan, many offer coverage for vision exams, glasses, and contacts. Whereas, Original Medicare (Parts A and B) does not.”MIAMI, FL, USA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AARDY is the nation's fastest Medicare Insurance Marketplace.
Customers can compare Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantage plans to find the one that best fits their needs. In their latest review of the Medicare system, AARDY Insurance discusses Medicare Vision Benefits.
Thankfully, most Medicare customers are in good health. However, even the healthiest among us tend to need eyeglasses or contact lenses. A frequent question from our customers – does Medicare Cover Vision Services?
As with all things related to Medicare, it is a little complicated.
‘Original Medicare (Parts A and B) does not include regular vision exams or corrective lenses.
However, it covers diseases of the eye like glaucoma, macular degeneration, and corrective lenses after cataract surgery.
In these cases, Medicare Part B covers 80% of the approved costs for doctors' services, prescription drugs, and lenses. Consequently, you must pay 20% of the fees plus the deductible and any required copays. Customers who have taken out a Medicare Supplement plan will find that this does NOT cover the fees and deductibles of Vision Services.
Alternatively, if you select a Medicare Advantage (Medicare Part C) plan, many offer coverage for vision exams, glasses, and contacts. Typically, Medicare Advantage is an all-in-one policy that includes hospitalization, medical insurance, and prescription drugs. Many Advantage plans also provide additional benefits like dental, vision, hearing, and SilverSneakers.
The final option that customers have is to look for a supplemental Vision Insurance plan through a private insurer. These cover regular eye exams, corrective procedures and corrective lenses.’
Each year, between October 15 and December 7, Medicare provides an opportunity to sign up or change plans during the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). Other names are Medicare Fall Open Enrollment and the Annual Election Period.
