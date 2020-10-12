Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,495 in the last 365 days.

Does Medicare Cover Vision Services? – AARDY Medicare Insurance Marketplace

AARDY Insurance Surfing

AARDY Insurance Surfing

Original Medicare (Parts A and B) does not include regular vision exams or corrective lenses. A Medicare Advantage (Medicare Part C) plan may offer coverage.

If you select a Medicare Advantage (Medicare Part C) plan, many offer coverage for vision exams, glasses, and contacts. Whereas, Original Medicare (Parts A and B) does not.”
— Jonathan Breeze
MIAMI, FL, USA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AARDY is the nation's fastest Medicare Insurance Marketplace.
Customers can compare Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantage plans to find the one that best fits their needs. In their latest review of the Medicare system, AARDY Insurance discusses Medicare Vision Benefits.

Thankfully, most Medicare customers are in good health. However, even the healthiest among us tend to need eyeglasses or contact lenses. A frequent question from our customers – does Medicare Cover Vision Services?

As with all things related to Medicare, it is a little complicated.

AARDY CEO Jonathan Breeze commented:

‘Original Medicare (Parts A and B) does not include regular vision exams or corrective lenses.
However, it covers diseases of the eye like glaucoma, macular degeneration, and corrective lenses after cataract surgery.

In these cases, Medicare Part B covers 80% of the approved costs for doctors' services, prescription drugs, and lenses. Consequently, you must pay 20% of the fees plus the deductible and any required copays. Customers who have taken out a Medicare Supplement plan will find that this does NOT cover the fees and deductibles of Vision Services.

Alternatively, if you select a Medicare Advantage (Medicare Part C) plan, many offer coverage for vision exams, glasses, and contacts. Typically, Medicare Advantage is an all-in-one policy that includes hospitalization, medical insurance, and prescription drugs. Many Advantage plans also provide additional benefits like dental, vision, hearing, and SilverSneakers.

The final option that customers have is to look for a supplemental Vision Insurance plan through a private insurer. These cover regular eye exams, corrective procedures and corrective lenses.’

Each year, between October 15 and December 7, Medicare provides an opportunity to sign up or change plans during the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). Other names are Medicare Fall Open Enrollment and the Annual Election Period.

AARDY donates 10% of annual profits each and every year to support AARDY Kids of Heroes™ charity partners.
Through 2020, AARDY is supporting Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a truly inspirational charity.

Jonathan Breeze
AARDY
+1 650-492-6298
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Does Medicare Cover Vision Services? – AARDY Medicare Insurance Marketplace

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.