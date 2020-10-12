Murray Announces Restoring Balance Plan

Plan Puts People Over Politics

SEAFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Republican gubernatorial nominee Julianne Murray announced her Restoring Balance Plan. The purpose of the plan is to break the adversarial climate between the state government and Delawareans. As has been seen with the Carney Administration, lobbyists in Dover pull the strings and average Delawareans have been the losers. Murray’s Restoring Balance Plan intends to give the power back to where it should reside, with the people of Delaware.

Far too often, the “Delaware Way” under John Carney has become rewarding fundraisers and lobbyists. Just the other day, a recent example of this was exposed. John Carney rushed through a land deal that benefited one of his top donors, John Paradee. In this deal, land the State of Delaware had purchased for $2.8 million was sold to Pardee for $275,000 and now Pardee is selling the same land for $6.5 million. Deals like this have destroyed the balance and trust between the state government and the citizens of Delaware. Under Murray’s plan an independent Office of Inspector General will be established to root out corruption like this.

“John Carney talks a lot about the “Delaware Way”,” said Julianne Murray. “His “Delaware Way” is one of rewarding cronies and donors and making everyday Delawareans pay for it. It is highhanded and picks winners and losers in our state based upon power in Dover.

“John Carney seems to believe the people of Delaware serve him,” continued Murray. “This is what happens after being in elected office for over twenty years. This type of thinking in our state government has to end. My Administration will serve the citizens of Delaware not the special interests. To me, the only special interest – are the everyday Delawareans. That is what my Restoring Balance Plan is about.

Murray’s Restoring Balance Plan pledges:

LISTENING TOUR

Every six months, Murray will hold a listening tour around the state to solicit input from Delawareans. These tours will open up the lines of communication. No longer will people need a lobbyist to have the ear of the Governor.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Delaware has been losing businesses and their jobs to other states due to the difficult permitting process. Within the first 100 days, Murray will create a task force of business leaders and experts to analyze, reimagine, and expedite the state’s permitting process. She will cut the red tape strangling economic growth.

RESTORING PEOPLE’S FAITH

People work hard for their paycheck. State government needs to respect tax dollars not abuse them. In order to restore people’s faith, Murray will create an independent Office of the Inspector General to root out corruption, fraud and abuse of power.

CREATE A SUNSET COMMISSION

There are a million ways to spend tax dollars. There needs to be an effort to save tax dollars and streamline state government. Julianne will create a Sunset Commission to review agencies, grants, programs, etc. to ensure that they are still relevant and that they have not outlived their purpose.

HOLD OFFICE HOURS

Understanding that people want a helping hand from state government, Murray will hold open office hours to address people’s issues with red tape.

OFFER TAX AMNESTY

Many people and businesses have struggled during the pandemic. Murray will work to pass tax amnesty giving people and businesses an opportunity to pay their taxes without penalties.

ASK THE GOVERNOR

Murray will set up radio appearances twice a month where she will take direct calls from listeners to answer their questions.

REVIEW OF UNFUNDED MANDATES

While many initiatives are well meaning, they create unfunded mandates and hefty burdens for local municipalities. Murray will create a panel to review them in order to find a way to be a helping hand to local officials instead dictating from the top.

SMART BUDGETING

Our state government spends over $4 billion annually. Are we getting our money’s worth? To create more accountability, Murray will work to include evidence requirements in budget instructions for state agencies. This evidence based budgeting will ensure that funding is supported by research and data. It will determine the anticipated return on investment by comparing costs vs. benefits. As a result our state government will be far more effective rather than being driven by bureaucracy.

