Kogland Commerce Rolls Out New Offers for Medical Devices & Equipments

Pulse Oximeter

Medical Equipments Online

Online Marketplace for Hospital Products

Medical Equipments & Devices Online

Special Prizes & Offers for Registered Customers. Avail it Now!

We focus on solving the challenges of procuring medical supplies so that medical establishments save on time and cost, ultimately improving patient-care services and healthcare treatments.”
— Varghese Samuel, CEO & Managing Director, Kogland
COCHIN, KERALA, INDIA, October 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kogland, one of India’s leading online marketplace for medical supplies, is now offering an exclusive opportunity for its customers! On registering and placing the first order with Kogland, customers are getting a chance to win a Pulse Oximeter worth Rs.2000, absolutely free. The offer is open till the 31st of December, 2020.

The e-commerce platform for hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare sectors, is recognized for its varied deals and prices offered on high-quality medical products. This time, however, the offer is exclusive for it’s newly registered customers, who make their first purchase of minimum order value, above Rs. 5000.

Registering with an online medical store like Kogland gives healthcare sectors a number of benefits. Along with availing exclusive offers, and deals, health organizations also get the chance to shop smarter. Enabling access to a wide range of medical products and the latest brands, online stores give health sectors the benefit to make the right purchases by closely comparing various product qualities and prices, taking them one step closer to providing enhanced treatments and patient-care services. Moreover, by becoming a registered customer under Kogland, customers also get the benefit of procuring products in bulk hassle-free, with door-step delivery.

Healthcare organizations often face difficulties while procuring medical supplies. Especially considering the current COVID lockdowns, and regulations, procuring supplies on time, has become even more challenging for the healthcare sectors, especially for those located remotely. Shopping with online medical stores, like Kogland, gives healthcare sectors the guarantee of safe, and on-time delivery enabling the ability to always maintain a steady stock of medical items. Striving to provide improved purchase experience, Kogland among many online marketplaces is also adopting contactless delivery practices for enhanced safety!


About Kogland

Kogland is a one-stop platform for all hospital needs. Partnered with trusted brands and vendors, and supported by its parent company, Fingent, a custom software development and service provider, Kogland ensures a streamlined platform to enable easy access to best in quality products, be it medical consumables and accessories or advanced medical equipment. Ensuring best deals on numerous brands, Kogland helps medical establishments focus their time & money on providing better care, completely forgetting the worries of procurement and supply chain.

Providing honest reviews and reasonable comparison, Kogland enables informed purchase decisions for healthcare sectors. Enriching the medical procurement experience, Kogland is the number one online marketplace that makes procuring hospital supplies and medical equipment, simple and hassle-free.

Abraham Isaac
Kogland Commerce Pvt Ltd
+91 82817 87719
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Kogland Commerce Rolls Out New Offers for Medical Devices & Equipments

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Abraham Isaac
Kogland Commerce Pvt Ltd
+91 82817 87719
Company/Organization
Fingent
Fingent
235 Mamaroneck Ave, Suite #301, White Plains, New York, 10605
United States
+1 914-615-9170
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Fingent is a top custom software development company that has been in the IT software industry since 2003. We are a reliable web and mobile app development company with offices across the US (Boston & New York), Australia, India, and UAE. Our team of 360+ employees has helped hundreds of organizations implement software solutions. We will help solve your business challenges through software in any technology area.

custom software development company

More From This Author
Kogland Commerce Rolls Out New Offers for Medical Devices & Equipments
InfinCE Unveils Significant Enhancements to its Platform
ReachOut’s Premium Package Now Available at a Discounted Price for a Limited Period
View All Stories From This Author