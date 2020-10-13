Kogland Commerce Rolls Out New Offers for Medical Devices & Equipments
Special Prizes & Offers for Registered Customers. Avail it Now!
We focus on solving the challenges of procuring medical supplies so that medical establishments save on time and cost, ultimately improving patient-care services and healthcare treatments.”COCHIN, KERALA, INDIA, October 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kogland, one of India’s leading online marketplace for medical supplies, is now offering an exclusive opportunity for its customers! On registering and placing the first order with Kogland, customers are getting a chance to win a Pulse Oximeter worth Rs.2000, absolutely free. The offer is open till the 31st of December, 2020.
— Varghese Samuel, CEO & Managing Director, Kogland
The e-commerce platform for hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare sectors, is recognized for its varied deals and prices offered on high-quality medical products. This time, however, the offer is exclusive for it’s newly registered customers, who make their first purchase of minimum order value, above Rs. 5000.
Registering with an online medical store like Kogland gives healthcare sectors a number of benefits. Along with availing exclusive offers, and deals, health organizations also get the chance to shop smarter. Enabling access to a wide range of medical products and the latest brands, online stores give health sectors the benefit to make the right purchases by closely comparing various product qualities and prices, taking them one step closer to providing enhanced treatments and patient-care services. Moreover, by becoming a registered customer under Kogland, customers also get the benefit of procuring products in bulk hassle-free, with door-step delivery.
Healthcare organizations often face difficulties while procuring medical supplies. Especially considering the current COVID lockdowns, and regulations, procuring supplies on time, has become even more challenging for the healthcare sectors, especially for those located remotely. Shopping with online medical stores, like Kogland, gives healthcare sectors the guarantee of safe, and on-time delivery enabling the ability to always maintain a steady stock of medical items. Striving to provide improved purchase experience, Kogland among many online marketplaces is also adopting contactless delivery practices for enhanced safety!
About Kogland
Kogland is a one-stop platform for all hospital needs. Partnered with trusted brands and vendors, and supported by its parent company, Fingent, a custom software development and service provider, Kogland ensures a streamlined platform to enable easy access to best in quality products, be it medical consumables and accessories or advanced medical equipment. Ensuring best deals on numerous brands, Kogland helps medical establishments focus their time & money on providing better care, completely forgetting the worries of procurement and supply chain.
Providing honest reviews and reasonable comparison, Kogland enables informed purchase decisions for healthcare sectors. Enriching the medical procurement experience, Kogland is the number one online marketplace that makes procuring hospital supplies and medical equipment, simple and hassle-free.
Abraham Isaac
Kogland Commerce Pvt Ltd
+91 82817 87719
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn