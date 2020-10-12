Registration closing soon for Pre-filled Syringes East Coast 2020

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SMi Reports: Pre-filled Syringes East Coast 2020 virtual conference only 2 weeks away

LONDON, KENSINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming conference now only 2 weeks away will bring together specialists within the industry to provide an exclusive insight into the sphere of regulation, new digital technology trends, human studies and innovative design and delivery systems within the prefilled syringe industry.

Following the success of last year’s event, the upcoming conference will cover key topics driving the industry including:
• Developments in device technology
• On-body Injectors
• Digital connectivity in the parenteral space
• A regulatory outlook with industry and recognised body experts
• Patient centricity and device development
• Lifecycle Management

View the programme online here: http://www.pfsamericas.com/einpr12

KEY REASONS TO ATTEND THE VIRTUAL CONFERENCE:
• Live and On Demand speaker content: Get access to the latest strategies and case studies from your marketplace online!
• Network with all the event attendees: Connect, see who’s attending, chat and share contact details with all online delegates, speakers and sponsors
• Exhibit a Virtual Booth: You can pack your customized booth full of documents, videos and even show who is manning the booth during the event and hosting meetings
• Host & Join Meetings & Socials: Join preferred speaking sessions, host you own meetings and even a virtual Networking social, with in built Zoom functionality

Meet and network with:
President | R&D Project Leader | Director, New Business | Senior Consultant Engineer | Senior Engineer, Medical Device Development | Outsourcing Project Manager | Senior Staff Scientist | Senior Engineer III, Drug Delivey and Device Development | CEO |Director Device Development and Industrialization.... plus many more!

Register for the virtual conference for only US$499 here: http://www.pfsamericas.com/einpr12

Sponsored by:
Aptar Pharma, Bold Insight, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, CSS, Polyplastics-Topas, Steris and Zeon Speciality Materials

Contact Information:
For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
02078276088
email us here

