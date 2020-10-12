Rong360 Jianpu Technology(NYSE:JT) Survey: "Cloud Tourism" Remains a Popular Option Among 80% of the Respondents
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)BEIJING, 中国, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid the raging pandemic, "cloud tourism", realised through the Internet and virtual reality technology, became popular as a result of the travel bans. Many attractions have launched their on-line web page, providing services such as virtual experience and on-line games.
Particularly, virtual reality displays the live scenes of remote destinations, providing viewers with customized routes, viewing speeds, and perspectives, without the need of stepping out of home.
According to the survey of Rong360 Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT), "cloud tourism" still owns a fair share of the tourism market as 66.99% of the respondents were willing to give it a shot; 18.9% said they were highly interested in "cloud tourism" and wanted to experience it frequently; only 14.1% said they were not interested.
"It is kind of interesting to simultaneously travel to several places. I, for instance, am caught in a dilemma between Tibet and Greater Khingan Range. Thanks to cloud tourism, I am able to enjoy the beautiful scenery of Greater Khingan Range from Tibet," said Li Daiqiang.
Nevertheless, "cloud tourism" still cannot totally replace conventional tourism. Zhang Nanxin, a respondent based in Guangzhou, questioned the popularity of "cloud tourism": "I think the physical environment and scenery matter to tourists. Only when you are part of it, you can feel the essence of it. For me, cloud tourism is completely useless, as I can't really enjoy the fun of tourism through it."
Only 4.79% of the respondents believed that "cloud tourism" may offer better experiences. Most of the respondents held that "cloud tourism" is only complementary to conventional tourism. However, almost 1 out of 4 respondents were convinced that "cloud tourism" will replace conventional tourism after related technologies have matured.
As regards the acceptable budget for "cloud tourism", 38.46% and 39.74% of the respondents said they were willing to pay less than 10% and 10%-30% respectively of the costs they would pay for conventional tourism. In addition, more than 20% of the respondents would like to have a"cloud tourism" budget that is more than 30% of the cost they would pay for an off-line trip.
