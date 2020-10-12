Sleep Better with SunnyBay’s Award-winning Chiropractic Neck Pillow
FEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunny Bay, a trusted maker of effective pain relief products, today announced the introduction of a lavender-scented chiropractic neck pillow for sleeping. Sleep is a beautiful thing, but sometimes it can be really hard to get some shut-eye after a long, stressful day. Tossing and turning is no fun, and no one wants to deal with insomnia.
“We understand that many people are currently in need of high-quality pillows to address the neck pain caused by stay-at-home restrictions and constantly working at the computer,” explained Sam Wright, CEO of Sunny Bay. “We’ve enhanced the design of our classic neck pillows by adding relaxing lavender to assist people with sleeping issues.” Since the launch of the company’s chiropractic neck pillow, requests have come in for a scented version that still provides the needed neck support. “We’re thrilled to incorporate actual customer feedback into our newest neck pillow design,” explained Sam Wright, CEO of Sunny Bay. Customers have praised the chiropractic neck pillow for the comfort and pain relief effect after sleeping overnight. The company was awarded the Best Therapeutic Neck & Head Pillow Provider by GHP Magazine.
Tips to fall asleep faster
Count your breathing
As one of the simplest meditation practices, this method is tried and true for getting you to fall asleep faster. All you need to do is inhale, exhale, inhale, exhale, and really focus on your breathing. Not only will this calm you, but this repetitive exercise will also prepare your brain for slumber.
Spray a fresh scent
The National Sleep Foundation reports that more than three-fourths of people explained that they are more excited to go to bed when their sheets have a fresh scent. 75% of people say that they get a more comfortable night’s sleep on sheets with a fresh scent, so spray a linen freshener liberally before you get under the covers. Combine this with your deep breathing, and you’ll be asleep in no time.
Set a formal bedtime
Having a schedule every night may seem hard to stick to, but within a few weeks of practice, you will have trained your body to prepare for sleep a few hours before you even get in your pajamas. But, you do have to keep this routine going for the weekends, so your internal body clock doesn’t get messed up if you decide to sleep in.
Introduce heat
Heat is immediately comforting, and nothing will lull you to bed faster than a lavender-scented neck heat wrap. Not only are these neck heat pads warm, but they also ease any muscle strain or tension you may have stored in your neck and shoulders from the past day. Plus, aromatherapy neck pillows and heated back wraps will feel very therapeutic and you won’t need to wait until you get to go to sleep again!
Use Calming Products
When you are preparing to go to bed, you want to use products that will calm your body. If you shower or bathe in the evening, use lavender soap or essential oils. In addition, consider taking a few minutes before you fall asleep to warm one of the lavender products from SunnyBay, which can help relax your muscles. Finally, consider having lavender, chamomile, or other calming oils diffusing overnight to keep you asleep all night long.
Empty your Brain
Before you go to bed, write down your thoughts for the day. You want to make sure you write down all of the things you need to do the following day. However, you also want to keep a log of what times you eat and how much caffeine you consume (and when) to determine if that affects when you fall asleep. When you are unable to sleep, you often concentrate on the things that you could have done differently throughout the day, so writing it down will help to empty your mind.
Cool the Room
People naturally sleep better in cooler environments. If you like to be covered, consider cooling blankets or moisture-wicking blankets. In addition, make sure the pajamas you wear at night allow your body to breathe. The ideal temperature to keep your room overnight is between 65 to 70 degrees. You may find that using a fan is better for your pocketbook than changing the settings on your thermostat in the summer. The fan will also help with creating a white noise that entices sleep.
Meditate
You want to make sure you are learning to relax in the evening so your mind and body are at ease. Stress makes it harder to fall asleep, and you do not always realize when you are stressed. It is best to have a routine in the evening where you meditate or do relaxing yoga. If you are struggling at finding a peaceful time to relax in your home, consider going for a walk shortly before bed so you burn off your extra energy and meditate in the silence.
While these methods are not guaranteed to bring sleep, they have been shown to help sleep come faster. If you are struggling with sleep, you want to make sure you walk to your physician, as the rest of your health depends on it.
So what are you waiting for? Check out the variety of heated neck wraps and the lavender-scented chiropractic neck pillow today and you’ll soon sleep like a baby.
To learn more about the company’s natural lavender therapeutic wraps, visit sunny-bay.com.
About Sunny Bay
Washington-based Sunny Bay is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality, effective pain relief products. The company's best-selling neck wraps and heating pads are meticulously designed for optimal comfort. Each neck wrap, pad, and travel pillow is handcrafted with care in the United States. Using premium Washington lavender buds, the company's Lavender Collection elevates comfort with naturally soothing aromatic relief.
