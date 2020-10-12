Rutland Barracks/DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #1
CASE#: 20B403951
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/10/20 / 2156 hours
STREET: North Grove Street
TOWN: Rutland Town
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Rain
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Keith Decker
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1998
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: S70
INJURIES: Minor Injuries
HOSPITAL: (Rutland Regional Medical Center)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on North Grove Street in the Town of Rutland, VT. Upon making contact with the operator, Keith Decker, Troopers suspected Decker to be under the influence of alcohol. Decker was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. Decker was processed for driving under the influence. Decker was issued a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court (Criminal Division) at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/2020 1000 hours
