Rutland Barracks/DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #1

 

CASE#: 20B403951                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: VSP – Rutland  Barracks                       

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 10/10/20 / 2156 hours

STREET: North Grove Street

TOWN: Rutland Town

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Rain

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Keith Decker

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1998

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: S70

INJURIES: Minor Injuries

HOSPITAL: (Rutland Regional Medical Center)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on North Grove Street in the Town of Rutland, VT. Upon making contact with the operator, Keith Decker, Troopers suspected Decker to be under the influence of alcohol. Decker was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.  Decker was processed for driving under the influence.  Decker was issued a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court (Criminal Division) at a later date and time.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/2020     1000 hours   

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Christopher Loyzelle

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701

Office: 802-773-9101

Fax: 802-775-6968

Important Links:

Website www.vsp.vermont.gov

Request Records http://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests

Submit an Anonymous Tip: http://ww.vtips.info

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VermontStatePolice

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/VTStatePolice

 

