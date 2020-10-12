Rutland Barracks/DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #1

CASE#: 20B403951

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/10/20 / 2156 hours

STREET: North Grove Street

TOWN: Rutland Town

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Rain

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Keith Decker

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1998

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: S70

INJURIES: Minor Injuries

HOSPITAL: (Rutland Regional Medical Center)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on North Grove Street in the Town of Rutland, VT. Upon making contact with the operator, Keith Decker, Troopers suspected Decker to be under the influence of alcohol. Decker was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. Decker was processed for driving under the influence. Decker was issued a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court (Criminal Division) at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/2020 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

