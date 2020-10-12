Spotlight is On

Asian-American Lifestyle Magazine Conquering the Internet

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new multi-faceted Asian-American lifestyle magazine is conquering the internet.

Spotlight Media Magazine will feature the latest scoops in technology, health & wellness, travel, business, fashion, beauty, food, and celebrities.

The magazine launch stems up from a long-time dream and aspirations of “Ms. M” –Pen de Leon-Manahan, a Fil-Am leader, restaurateur, entrepreneur, concerts, and events management company owner; also known for her excellent sense of style, for being forward-thinking, and her passion for discovering and telling different stories about exciting places, people and events in all walks of life.

“Everything is now online, and we all operate with high-tech devices, so we decided to make our publication digital. This magazine is not only for women but for all genders. We feature human interest stories on health and wellness, family, love, travel. It’s quite comprehensive and covers a wide range of topics. Whatever the readers want to read in a magazine can be scrolled online via their phone devices or laptops. It’s a virtual magazine. Since it is online, it is accessible globally 24/7.” -Ms. M.

Just like Ms. M, there are many things to watch out for as a new page in her life unfolds! We can only hope for the best! Get ready to be on the SPOTLIGHT!

www.spotlightmediamagazine.com

www.spotlightmediaentertainment.com