Dr. Bridget Williams to Host Free Online Event for CBD-Interested Professionals on October 19
My hopes for this interactive chat is to create connections with professionals in the medical community as well as with CBD advocates who are looking to distribute quality hemp and CBD products.”PICKERINGTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Bridget Williams has announced an online special event for doctors and associated medical professionals, distributors, and retailers interested in championing the benefits of gold-standard CBD products. The seminar is entitled “GHH CBD Medicinals Prospective Partners,” and will be presented on October 19, 2020, at 7:00 pm Eastern time. Dr. Williams’ goal is to provide access to hemp and CBD product education and to partner with potential Green Harvest Health/CBD Medicinal prospective health retailers. Invited participants who join the exclusive seminar will chat with 'Dr. Bridget and may be invited to join the CBD group.
— Dr. Bridget Williams, MD
Dr. Williams provides the highest quality doctor-recommended and formulated CBD products. She shares, “My hopes for this interactive chat is to create connections with professionals in the medical community as well as with CBD advocates who are looking to distribute quality hemp and CBD products. There is a great need for natural products to treat stress and cannabis products are a comfortable and proven answer. It's important to be mindful of patients looking for a natural and better life through holistic wellness. CBD products can transform surviving into a thriving, which is truly relevant in 2020 as we navigate COVID-19 and related issues. Please join me on October 19th to discuss the features and benefits of cannabis products!”
Williams is an established. board-certified MD. She has specialized for nearly 20 years as a family and occupational physician. “Dr. Bridget” is known for empathetic counseling and coaching patients in her Ohio practice. She has created a LifeMD Coaching practice focused specifically for physicians and other professionals struggling with stress, confidence, and balance. The Medical Life Coaching is to assist medical patients with difficult diagnoses or health struggles as a medical advocate and guide to thriving beyond the diagnosis.
She is a great advocate in the community and is the owner of Green Harvest Health, a medical cannabis clinic located close to Columbus, OH. Williams developed her own line of CBD products. She teaches at the Cleveland School of Cannabis and continues to be a sought-after Professional Keynote Speaker, Best-Selling Author, Cannabis Advocate, and Certified Life Coach.
For free registration visit www.ChatWithDrBridget.com
For more information about Dr. Bridget, go to www.drbridgetwilliams.com, www.greenharvest.health or www.greenharvesthealthcbd.com.
