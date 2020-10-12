This Week’s “Life’s Cholent” Video: Finding Your Corner of The Garden of Eden
How one young, modern-orthodox woman relates to the weekly Torah portion — Parsha Bereshit
We will be happier when we recognize that our lives are perfect for us and were ordained by the Creator just for us. What we have and what we don’t is exactly as it is meant to be.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although the Hebrew Bible is often referred to as the “Old Testament,” this week’s edition of “Life’s Cholent” makes clear how the ancient wisdom of the Torah relates to our modern lives.
“Life’s Cholent,” a weekly series of short videos hosted on YouTube, is designed for anyone with a curiosity about Judaism, but no formal Jewish education. The videos are hosted by Avital Chaya, a young, modern-orthodox woman who offers her take on how the Torah serves as a guidebook to help us navigate life’s many opportunities and challenges.
“Bereshit is the first of 54 wonderful Torah chapters filled with insights and wisdom,” Avital explains.
The parsha, which will be read in synagogues worldwide beginning this week, covers the entire gamut of creation: Day and night, land, water, sky, animals, insects, and humans. Readers are introduced to Adam, the first man, and soon after, meet Eve, who becomes his wife. Initially, it’s only the two of them, living in the Garden of Eden, which the Lord created just for them.
Watch the video here: https://tinyurl.com/LC-Bereshit
Scholars have poured over the text of Parsha Bereshit since ancient times, scrutinizing every word and often each letter, to distill the divine lessons and instructions that the Torah contains.
As a layperson, Avital examines each weekly portion to discover how she can relate to it.
This week, in the story of Adam and Eve, Avital finds a lesson on how a husband and wife would be wise to relate to one another as if they were the only two people in the world. Indeed, at traditional Jewish weddings, one blessing that is recited reads: “Let these loving friends taste of the bliss you gave to the first man and woman in the Garden of Eden.”
“When Adam and Eve were the only ones in the world, there could be no infidelity, no straying eyes, no wandering thoughts,” Avital says. “They had only each other to adore.”
In the “Life’s Cholent” video, Avital credits lessons taught by Rabbi Dr. Jack Cohen with helping her to understand why Adam and Eve are role models for modern couples. Rabbi Cohen is a world-renowned lecturer and dating coach.
Although the Lord will not introduce the Ten Commandments until later in the Torah, Adam and Eve also personify the divine mandate: “You shall not covet your neighbor’s house, nor his wife, his manservant, his maidservant, nor his ox, nor his donkey, nor anything that is your neighbor’s.” After all, in the Garden of Eden, Adam and Eve could not compare their lives to others, since they were unique in the world.
In modern times, Avital explains, coveting what others have may include prestige, careers, houses, cars, etc.
“We will be happier when we recognize that our lives are perfect for us and were ordained by the Creator just for us,” Avital says. “What we have and what we don’t is exactly as it is meant to be.”
Although the Lord expelled Adam and Eve from the idyllic envelope of the Garden of Eden, and its location is lost to time, Avital concludes this week’s video by noting, “Once we can fully appreciate the many blessings we have received, we will inhabit our own corner of the Garden of Eden.”
Anyone who is curious about Judaism but needs help understanding its relevance to our lives today is encouraged to watch the weekly “Life’s Cholent” videos, available on YouTube, and follow Avital on Instagram.
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/lifescholent
Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/Instagram-LifesCholent
Coming next week, “Parsha Noach — Finding Life’s Lifeboats.”
[About The Name: Cholent is a traditional Jewish stew that dates back to ancient Jewish communities. Typically, the dish is made of meat, potatoes, barley, beans, and kishke (a paprika-spiced stuffing). However, throughout the centuries, when Jews suffered periods of famine, cholent would contain whatever ingredients they could find and combine.
Cholent, most often consumed during Saturday lunch, is prepared on Friday and cooked overnight to avoid transgressing the biblical commandment not to prepare food on the Sabbath. By making it ahead of time and letting the mixture simmer overnight, observant Jews can still enjoy a hot meal the next day.
"Life's Cholent" plays on the notion of cholent being a Jewish dish and a mix of many different ingredients. Similarly, the video series is a savory blend of Jewish topics that are relevant to our modern lives.]
