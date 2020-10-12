Tenderd’s Rental Management App, RentBook Gets Over 10,000 Downloads Only After 3 Weeks Since Launch

Small businesses are now using Rentbook to manage their rental assets

Award-winning Tenderd has launched RentBook app to simplify rental businesses around the world.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenderd, a Y-Combinator backed startup based in Dubai, UAE, has launched RentBook, an app that it believes will revolutionize the way rentals are conducted globally. Small businesses can use the app to manage their rental assets; while the more entrepreneurial users will find it extremely useful as a social commerce tool. They can easily share their asset list with potential customers on social media or chat apps.

Arjun Mohan, the founder of Tenderd said, “We noticed a huge demand for our app in the past 3 weeks since our soft launch. We have already recorded more than 10,000 downloads globally. Many users have directly got in touch with us to give feedback and thank us. This is really encouraging for us.”

It is worth noting that the global equipment rental market is worth $100 billion. However, technology is not widely adopted due the usual lack of easy-to-use software. Challenged by a steep learning curve, many potential adopters shy away. RentBook’s simple to use interface makes it easy to use, and the app is available in multiple languages.

“We are always looking for new technologies that enable us to increase our market reach, and this is why we have decided to adopt RentBook for our business. We are aware of the importance of adopting technology to be more competitive, and we found a great partner in RentBook,” said Khalid Bin Sulaim, owner of Bin Sulaim Heavy Equipment Rental which is based out of Saudi Arabia.

Technological adoption is no longer a luxury but a necessity. As another RentBook user pointed out, “We manage quite a few properties. When the pandemic hit the market, many payments got delayed. If you don’t track your payments closely, you will have a hard time collecting it. RentBook is good because it reminds us as well as our clients when it is time for payments.”

RentBook is free to download and use, and it combines the best technologies Tenderd has built over the years into one simple-to-use application.

About RentBook: RentBook is the #1 rental management app for your rental business. You can now manage your assets, customers and payments in one simple platform. Use the RentBook rental application to manage all your rentals. Send unlimited free sms reminders to your customers, and store unlimited amounts of receipts in your app without getting it lost.

To learn more, visit http://www.rentbook.com