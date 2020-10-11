I 89 N mm 94

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The right hand lane at mile marker 94 on I 89 nb is temporarily closed at this time due to a car fire in the break down lane. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly and find alternate routes if possible.   This is not expected to take very long and will notify when traffic is opened back up to normal.

 

Thank you

 

Williston VSP

