Dutch Smart Agricultural Company SMARTKAS B.V. Signs Joint Venture with Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan in Dubai
SMARTKAS is building Smart Greenhouses in the United Arab EmiratesDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTKAS has already gained national and international success and recognition following their participation in the Startup Olé Innovation Against The Virus, a European contest organized in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, in which they won all first prizes in each of the categories they competed in: ‘Best innovative startup’, ‘Best agriculture’ and ultimately bringing home the first prize for ‘Best SME’. Little did the company know that this was only the beginning of their wildly renowned success. In Toulouse SMARTKAS is going to build an R&D center to research artificial pollination (mimicry), full automated harvest and a new generation farming AI. SMARTKAS wants to use this momentum to build towards a better future together with other industry leaders, universities and financing partners, not only in Europe but in the whole world to create a platform (the SMARTKAS platform) where experts can tackle social, economical, and environmental challenges with special focus on food security. The FSAS model or Food Security as a Service has become the signature model of SMARTKAS, because it not only build but also operates the units, creating a true one-stop-shop for agriculture in any country.
End of July 2020, the CEO and Founder of SMARTKAS B.V. Dr. David Meszaros signed a joint venture agreement in Dubai with Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, UAE. SMARTKAS has entered into this agreement with the HBK Department of Projects. Together HBK DoP, SMARTKAS will transform the desert into luscious farms by populating them with high tech SMARTKAS units. By producing food in the sand, SMARTKAS will ensure that food security in the GCC area (Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf) will no longer be an issue and cement themselves as the main agricultural solutions provider for the U.A.E.
As a result of this incredible development, SMARTKAS will be one of the attractions showcased at the upcoming Dubai Expo which will take place from Friday 1st of October 2021 - Thursday 31st of March 2022. The expo is a six months long high tech exposition focusing on emerging technologies. Here SMARTKAS will be featuring their upcoming installation just outside of Dubai.
“The mission of SMARTKAS is to make access to food and water a basic human right. This is why we partner up with the market leaders instead of competing with them; we focus on sharing and scaling together instead of infighting and margin cutting. We are technologically and ideologically agnostic” said Dr David Meszaros, CEO, and Founder of SMARTKAS B.V.
“Food security is among the top priorities for the Emirates, especially after the devastating impact of COVID-19. Our joint venture with SMARTKAS will bring about the future of agriculture in the UAE” commented Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan.
Mr Anwar Husseing, Group CEO of the HBK Department of Projects added: “As project promoters and investors, we see the unique opportunity this collaboration brings to the table. SMARTKAS is a disruptive agtech company and together with HBK, we have our eyes on the bigger picture which is ensuring food security in not only the UAE but potentially the entire GCC area.
With these contracts, purchase orders, joint ventures, and project financing agreements in place, the global operations of SMARTKAS are ensured for the coming decade with steady and exponential profits constantly increasing as they become a household name and an irreplaceable element of the agricultural supply chain in the GCC area. Through SMARTKAS and its partners, quality and quantity are ensured.
Unique Features of SMARTKAS:
High annual productivity per land area
The high weight percentage of marketable parts
High-quality plants
High reproducibility and predictability of yield and quality
High traceability throughout the supply chain
High adaptability for the location (can switch crops)
High controllability of sanitary conditions (no need to wash)
Twice as long shelf life
Cameras and aerial drones for nurturing and monitoring
Climate computer, harvesting rigs and harvesting robots
