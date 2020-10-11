Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Robin Trower, Maxi Priest and Livingstone Brown Release Their Joint Album ‘United State of Mind’

Robin Trower, Maxi Priest and Livingstone Brown - United State of Mind Cover

Robin Trower, Maxi Priest and Livingstone Brown - United State of Mind

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, October 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Released digitally on all platforms on October 9th is a fantastic album that brings together three very different UK music legends: Robin Trower, Maxi Priest and Livingstone Brown: ‘United State of Mind’ (released on Manhaton Records). Three artists with distinctive, trademark sounds and styles that dovetail and fuse together, creating an excellent whole that’s full of atmosphere, allure and a whole lotta soul.

Virtuoso rock guitarist Robin Trower found fame with Procul Harum, then went on to lead his very own power trio: The Robin Trower Band. His album ‘Bridge of Sighs’ has sold millions of copies worldwide. Classic Rock Review described Robin as a “guitar player of unparalleled influence,” particularly for the passion and soul of his playing, as well as his virtuosity, all of which have inspired countless young guitarists to take up the instrument.

“USM was one of the first pieces of music that I came up with for Maxi,” reflects guitarist Robin Trower, “as soon as he heard it, Maxi had the lyric idea of ‘On a lonely highway’ and everything started to fall into place from there. I think it is one of the best tracks I’ve been involved in. Working on the album with Livi and Maxi was a complete joy from beginning to end.”

Maxi Priest is an iconic British reggae vocalist, with Jamaican heritage, who’s best known for singing reggae with added R&B flavour, creating that potent blend called reggae fusion. Maxi was a pioneer in the genre and is acknowledged as one of the most successful reggae fusion acts of all time.

Livingstone Brown, meanwhile, is a talented producer/mix engineer and musician. As a session and touring musician during the 80s and 90s, Livingstone worked, separately, with Robin Trower and Maxi Priest; not to mention in his long career other high-calibre artists such as Ed Sheeran, The Waterboys, Tina Turner, Bryan Ferry, Kylie Minogue, De La Soul, ABC and Bill Withers —to name but an impressive several.

“From the opening title track, it’s one of those releases that catches you and never lets go” - Pete Clack, Blues In Britain

Watch United State Of Mind Official Lyric Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=inmAsdcDzXE&feature=youtu.be&mc_cid=00c76e83ff&mc_eid=1c96dcd56d

Maxi, Robin and Livi’s distinct talents proved a winning combo: in songwriting, in performance and in production, and thus the trio’s chemistry and collaboration led to ‘United State of Mind’: an album on which you’ll find Maxi's trademark smooth as silk, mesmerising vocals, Robin Trower's soulful, passionate guitarwork, and Livingstone’s catalyst flair and Midas Touch.

What brought this remarkable trio together was a chance meeting at Livingstone Brown's studio in Brixton in the UK, caused by what Livingstone calls “a diary malfunction.”

Maxi Priest puts it this way: “Three different minds coming together trying to create a unification that we can give as a gift to the world. We wanted to come together to do something positive. I’m overwhelmed and proud of this album. It’s all live instrumentation — fully organic music. This album is for music lovers: all genres.”

The end product — ‘United State of Mind’ — is an outstanding album, rich in commercial appeal, that’s beguiling, seductive and so smooth that it’s virtually frictionless. Also, full of verve and virtuosity that’s not only going to appeal to fans of the trio’s solo work, in reggae, rock and beyond, but is bound to delight many more besides. Definitely one to check out!

Click here to Download/Stream the album: https://ffm.to/usomalbum?mc_cid=00c76e83ff&mc_eid=1c96dcd56d

