Still On The Fence About Voting?

With only weeks to go until the November 3rd, 2020 election, many people don’t think their vote matters and are still on the fence.

TUCSON, AZ, US, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In these divided times it’s essential to honor and pay tribute to our country’s democracy and the reason ShadowWave Media spent the last 2 years producing “Vote HERE: A film for the people by the people.” This feature-length documentary covers the turbulent ways our voting rights have wavered from the inception of the U.S. all the way to the present day – including the current youth movement.

Highlights include the stories behind why states control the voting process; the founding of the Electoral College; African American & Women’s Suffrage; how the demeaning and volatile legacy of disenfranchisement also led to felons losing their right to vote; the controversial role the courts have played in shaping modern day voting rights; and the heartfelt and explosive story about the inception of the Voting Rights Act featuring the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who shares his own personal journey that led him across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma that fateful ‘Bloody Sunday’ in 1965.

Not only has “Vote HERE” been made available free to everyone – it's also as easily accessible as voting should be. And for viewers’ convenience, Individual Segments of the various subjects covered in the film have also been made available. Below are direct links to watch the full documentary and its segments.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCywTlq85XbjtNqswPsXxwBA

https://vimeo.com/voteherefilm

https://www.govoteproject.net/

“Vote HERE” also pays tribute to those who have fought and even died for the franchise and to those who continue to fight for what lays at the heart of our democracy: Easy and Equal Access to one of our most cherished rights – the right to Vote!