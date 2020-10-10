Ric Grenell Says Twitter is Censoring Conservatives in Logan Sekulow ReProgram Exclusive, Vows Not to Let It Go

The Logan Sekulow ReProgram Ric Grenell in-studio at The Logan Sekulow ReProgram (Photo credit: Danny Magnino) Rick Grenell (left) and Logan Sekulow (right) (Photo credit: Danny Magnino)

After having his account suspended earlier this week, the former Acting Director of National Intelligence calls on Twitter to provide an appeals process.

I want Twitter to be accountable so that when you get locked out there’s any appeals process and an actual person you can call.” — Ric Grenell

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exclusive interview with The Logan Sekulow ReProgram, Ric Grenell shares that he was locked out of his Twitter account earlier this week after posting a completely valid mail-in ballot concern. Joining the show in-studio, the former Acting Director of National Intelligence explains what led to the account suspension, how President Trump got involved, and the status of his account as of today.The new interview was released today. Watch now: https://youtu.be/ylPV_BnKQeY "They have these community policing people freezing you out, or knocking your content, or putting warnings on your content, and then when you have an appeal, there's no appeal," said Grenell. "This is like China, honestly. Businesses in China have the same issue. Here's the directive, there's no one to call, there's no appeals process. You have to just deal with what we say."Grenell goes on to explain how it took President Trump and a member of the media to get his account issue resolved, at least for the time being."I'm not gonna let it go," said Grenell. "I want Twitter to be accountable so that when you get locked out there's any appeals process and an actual person you can call."Grenell was a member of President Donald J. Trump's Cabinet, advising the President directly and regularly while serving as Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in 2020. Previously, Grenell served as the U.S. Ambassador to Germany from 2018 to 2020, and as a U.S. State Department spokesperson to the United Nations under four different U.S. ambassadors during the George W. Bush administration. In August of this year, Grenell joined The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) as Special Advisor for National Security and Foreign Policy.

Ric Grenell on The Logan Sekulow ReProgram (EXCLUSIVE)