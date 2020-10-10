St. Johnsbury / Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A405264
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/10/2020 at approximately 1330 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: James Murray
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Juvenile
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/10/2020, at approximately 1330 hours, Vermont State
Police responded to a reckless endangerment incident on Memorial Drive in St.
Johnsbury, VT. During the investigation it was learned James Murray (51) shot a
shotgun at a duck on a small pond. Beyond the pond were several buildings, cars
and at least one individual. It was learned that at least one of the pellets
from Murray's shotgun struck the forklift a juvenile was operating, nearly
striking him. Murray was cited into Caledonia County Court for Reckless
Endangerment. Vermont State Police were assisted by Vermont Fish and Wildlife.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/25/2021 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jason Danielsen
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: (802) 748-3111
Fax: (802) 748-1585