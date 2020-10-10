Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury / Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A405264

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/10/2020 at approximately 1330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: James Murray                                               

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Juvenile

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/10/2020, at approximately 1330 hours, Vermont State

Police responded to a reckless endangerment incident on Memorial Drive in St.

Johnsbury, VT. During the investigation it was learned James Murray (51) shot a

shotgun at a duck on a small pond. Beyond the pond were several buildings, cars

and at least one individual. It was learned that at least one of the pellets

from Murray's shotgun struck the forklift a juvenile was operating, nearly

striking him. Murray was cited into Caledonia County Court for Reckless

Endangerment. Vermont State Police were assisted by Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/25/2021 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Caledonia County Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Jason Danielsen

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: (802) 748-3111

Fax: (802) 748-1585

 

