St. Johnsbury / Reckless Endangerment

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A405264

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/10/2020 at approximately 1330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: James Murray

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Juvenile

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/10/2020, at approximately 1330 hours, Vermont State

Police responded to a reckless endangerment incident on Memorial Drive in St.

Johnsbury, VT. During the investigation it was learned James Murray (51) shot a

shotgun at a duck on a small pond. Beyond the pond were several buildings, cars

and at least one individual. It was learned that at least one of the pellets

from Murray's shotgun struck the forklift a juvenile was operating, nearly

striking him. Murray was cited into Caledonia County Court for Reckless

Endangerment. Vermont State Police were assisted by Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/25/2021 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

