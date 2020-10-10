Human Trafficking Investigation Results in Indictment and Arrest

SPRINGFIELD – An investigation by Special Agents with the Human Trafficking Unit of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Overton County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Children’s Services, and the 19th District Attorney General’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Livingston man.

In May, Agents began investigating a tip to the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline from management at a hotel in Springfield. The hotel reported suspicious activity that appeared consistent with mandatory human trafficking training employees had received. During the course of the investigation, Timothy C. Duke (DOB: 1/14/76) was identified as the individual at the hotel with a juvenile.

On September 24th, the Robertson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Duke with two counts of Aggravated Statutory Rape. Friday, Duke was taken into custody by the Overton County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Robertson County Jail on $25,000 bond.

To report suspected human trafficking call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-55-TNHTH. Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ItHasToStop.com.