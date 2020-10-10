Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,117 in the last 365 days.

Human Trafficking Investigation Results in Indictment and Arrest

SPRINGFIELD – An investigation by Special Agents with the Human Trafficking Unit of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Overton County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Children’s Services, and the 19th District Attorney General’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Livingston man.

In May, Agents began investigating a tip to the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline from management at a hotel in Springfield.  The hotel reported suspicious activity that appeared consistent with mandatory human trafficking training employees had received.  During the course of the investigation, Timothy C. Duke (DOB: 1/14/76) was identified as the individual at the hotel with a juvenile. 

On September 24th, the Robertson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Duke with two counts of Aggravated Statutory Rape.  Friday, Duke was taken into custody by the Overton County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Robertson County Jail on $25,000 bond.

To report suspected human trafficking call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-55-TNHTH.  Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ItHasToStop.com

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Human Trafficking Investigation Results in Indictment and Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.